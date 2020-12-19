Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Visteon news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Visteon by 16.4% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 7,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $136.10.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

