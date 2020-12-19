VisionX Market Capitalization Hits $35,313.63 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. VisionX has a total market cap of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. In the last week, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00141869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.00739934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00178348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00372305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00119146 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

