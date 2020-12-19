Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

