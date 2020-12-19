Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.