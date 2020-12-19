Virtu Financial LLC Takes $303,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $370.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $372.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

