Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,772 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 37.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $3,332,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SSR Mining by 129.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SSR Mining by 23.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSRM. Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

