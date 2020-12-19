Virtu Financial LLC Has $279,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth $54,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.