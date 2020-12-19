Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of ADVM opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

