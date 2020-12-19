Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,640 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Discovery by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

