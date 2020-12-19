Virtu Financial LLC Buys 1,851 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 21.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after purchasing an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 23.2% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 366,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

NEWR opened at $69.24 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,851 shares of company stock worth $4,201,766. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.