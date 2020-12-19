Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.24

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

