Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Sells $53,420,000.00 in Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $29,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

