Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $26.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $14,918,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 530,302 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

