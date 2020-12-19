Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Major Shareholder Buys $130,601.12 in Stock

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 3,848 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.94 per share, with a total value of $130,601.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 764,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,948,182.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VBFC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $48.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.92%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

