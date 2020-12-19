VIG (VIG) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One VIG token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $987,622.32 and $1,335.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,137.97 or 1.00109857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022941 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.35 or 0.00460139 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.00696554 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00151441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002370 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002540 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,272,514 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

