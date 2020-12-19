Vidulum (VDL) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $143,070.09 and approximately $16,110.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001161 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

