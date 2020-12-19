Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price rose 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 824,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 431,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

