Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Veritex has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 75.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: Market Timing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.