Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos Sells 22,200 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VBTX stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 31.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 2,158.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

