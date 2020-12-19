Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $501,729.93 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNT opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,072 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $12,901,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,579,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

