Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 283,886,117 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 18.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07.

Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

