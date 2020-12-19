Veil Trading 19% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $31,828.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00142008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00739122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00177679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00369493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00118548 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.