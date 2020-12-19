Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $923.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,214,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 412,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 927,148 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.6% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 85,998 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 39.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

