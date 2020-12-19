Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. 164,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.62. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vectrus by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vectrus by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Vectrus by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.