Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price upped by Truist from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.55.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $164.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,104. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

