Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

VAPO opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -1.47.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,114 shares in the company, valued at $419,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,605 shares of company stock worth $2,778,707. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

