Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR) was up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 82,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 165,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.07 million and a P/E ratio of -17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.79.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) Company Profile (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.