Vanilla Network Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $131,108.12 and approximately $37,767.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00135688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00769720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00169639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00123529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077579 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.