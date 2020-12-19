Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.384 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.