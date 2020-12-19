Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,440 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,334 shares of company stock worth $4,832,984 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $308.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.84 and a 200 day moving average of $283.99. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $338.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

