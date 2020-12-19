Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,352 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

