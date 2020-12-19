Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,166 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 404,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 424,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of RS stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

