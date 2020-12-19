Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Itron worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Itron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Stephens started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,687. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $89.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

