Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 525.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 427,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 77.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 696,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 304,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 521,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

