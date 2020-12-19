Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.84 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

CMC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.