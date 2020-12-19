Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.44 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after buying an additional 324,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.93.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

