Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.44 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $252.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.66.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

