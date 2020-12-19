Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 255,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 161.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 398.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,914 shares of company stock valued at $29,732,605 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

