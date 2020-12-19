Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.35% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $7.64 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

