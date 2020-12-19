ValuEngine Upgrades Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) to Hold

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SSBI opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $69.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 3.58% of Summit State Bank worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

