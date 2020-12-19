ValuEngine Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
SANM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sanmina by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 134,031 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sanmina by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 482,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 114.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 326,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.