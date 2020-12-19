ValuEngine Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SANM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sanmina by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 134,031 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sanmina by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 482,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 114.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 326,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.