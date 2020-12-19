ValuEngine Upgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.