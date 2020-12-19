ValuEngine Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Buy

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of MFIN opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.08. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 75.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.