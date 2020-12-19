ValuEngine Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arvinas by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $36,119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arvinas by 39.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

