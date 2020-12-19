V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $109,260.00.

On Friday, November 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $273,990.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $181,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $104.70.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CorVel by 61.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CorVel by 98.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CorVel by 196.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.