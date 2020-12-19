Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Utz Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

