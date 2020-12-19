USDQ Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $5.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00057570 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,477 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

