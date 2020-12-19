USDQ Market Capitalization Achieves $4.42 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003353 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $2.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDQ has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00056320 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001365 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004980 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,477 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

