Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urovant Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.
UROV stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,721 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 14.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
Urovant Sciences Company Profile
Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.