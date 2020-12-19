Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urovant Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.

UROV stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. Equities research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,721 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 14.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

