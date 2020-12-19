Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 2,957,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,554,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 71,888 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 183.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 458,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $133,000.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

