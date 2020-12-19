UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Critical Survey

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.7% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Piper Jaffray Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 13.83 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.45 $57.04 million $6.13 13.23

Piper Jaffray Companies has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UP Fintech and Piper Jaffray Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Piper Jaffray Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52% Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.26% 7.10%

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats UP Fintech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in late stage private companies, and private equity funds and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.